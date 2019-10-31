Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPTX shares. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 59,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,147. The company has a market cap of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

