Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ball by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ball by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Ball by 75.0% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Ball by 112.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ball by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 604,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

NYSE BLL traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.98. 355,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.73. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $3,715,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,376,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 4,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $378,603.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,119 shares of company stock worth $11,898,845. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

