Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,700 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises about 2.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Huntsman worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 240,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $22.13. 167,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

