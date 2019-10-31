Lapides Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 161.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 320,512 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 40.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 11,510 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $952,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $1,296,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,455. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

TTEK traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.46. 13,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.42 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.