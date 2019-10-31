Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 40.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 5,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,503. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $699.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EEX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

