Lambda (LAMB) Price Up 45.4% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Lambda has a market cap of $36.81 million and approximately $70.31 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00218377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.01398220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,543,835 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.