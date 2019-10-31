La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of LJPC stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. 324,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,056. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.12% and a negative net margin of 891.53%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

LJPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price target on La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $5,319,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,251,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 248,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 53.3% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 147,764 shares in the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

