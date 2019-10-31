La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Shares of LJPC stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. 324,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,056. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.12% and a negative net margin of 891.53%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $5,319,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,251,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 248,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 53.3% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 147,764 shares in the last quarter.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
