KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 55,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $184.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 0.92.

In other KVH Industries news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,954 shares of company stock valued at $59,134 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVHI. Raymond James cut their target price on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

