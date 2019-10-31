KT (NYSE:KT) & Alaska Communications Systems Group (NYSE:ALSK) Head to Head Comparison

KT (NYSE:KT) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

KT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Alaska Communications Systems Group does not pay a dividend. KT pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares KT and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT N/A N/A N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group 1.64% 3.55% 1.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KT and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $21.35 billion 0.26 $587.47 million $1.28 8.79 Alaska Communications Systems Group $232.47 million 0.37 $9.08 million N/A N/A

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Risk and Volatility

KT has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KT and Alaska Communications Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

KT presently has a consensus target price of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 25.33%. Given KT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KT is more favorable than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group beats KT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

