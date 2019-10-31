Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Shares of KRYS stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. 105,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a current ratio of 49.80. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $51.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

