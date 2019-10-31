Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) EVP Sells $132,500.00 in Stock

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Knoll Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.
Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 5.79%. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Knoll has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
About Knoll
Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.
