Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) EVP Sells $132,500.00 in Stock

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Knoll Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 5.79%. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Knoll by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Knoll by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,961,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knoll by 26.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Knoll by 67.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 198,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Knoll has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.