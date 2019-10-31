Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €6.20 by Deutsche Bank

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.

KCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.70 ($7.79).

ETR KCO opened at €4.99 ($5.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of €8.11 ($9.42). The company has a market capitalization of $497.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

