Kleros (PNK) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. Kleros has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $1,401.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,129,810 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.