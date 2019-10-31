KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a media sentiment score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

KKR remained flat at $$28.83 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

