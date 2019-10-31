Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Richard D. Kinder Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KMI stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,963,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,174,000 after purchasing an additional 970,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,033 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,262,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,443,000 after purchasing an additional 812,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,328,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

