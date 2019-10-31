Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KW traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 363,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,007. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennedy-Wilson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.