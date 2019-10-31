Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises about 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Kellogg by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 95.1% in the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $19,925,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Kellogg by 14.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Kellogg by 7.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $6,151,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,665,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 124,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

