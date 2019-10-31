Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,523,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,920,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Kellogg by 275.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 815,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,694,000 after purchasing an additional 598,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kellogg by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $67.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $6,151,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,665,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. Barclays lowered Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.37.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

