KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 41,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.15. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

