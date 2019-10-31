KCS Wealth Advisory Makes New $27,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $196.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $198.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

