KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $40,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,425,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,170,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,096,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 783.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 702,675 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.