KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $40,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,425,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,170,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,096,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 783.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 702,675 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Brookfield Asset Management Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
