KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires Shares of 769 SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 39,604.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,920,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 17,667.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 103.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 20.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,542,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,707 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $67,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

STI opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $70.16.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

STI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

