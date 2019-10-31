KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 49.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Lam Research by 88.7% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $3,629,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

LRCX opened at $277.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,581 shares of company stock valued at $19,797,795 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.