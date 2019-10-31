KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.16. 2,872,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. KBR has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $145,127.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

