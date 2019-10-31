KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,080,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,027,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,882 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of KBR by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,785,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 928,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,094 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE:KBR opened at $29.28 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.