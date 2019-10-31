KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Update

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.72. 112,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1,782.84 and a quick ratio of 1,782.85. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 119.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

