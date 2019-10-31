JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 3.8%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.68), 662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 366.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

