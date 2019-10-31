JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 7,900” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,550 ($85.59) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,355.31 ($96.11).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,632.90 ($99.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,062.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,580.34.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

