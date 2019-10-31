JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 600 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 905 ($11.83) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.03) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 630.79 ($8.24).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 584.90 ($7.64) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 610.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 637.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Moses acquired 21,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

