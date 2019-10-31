JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 72,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 250,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,467,000 after buying an additional 67,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $125.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.