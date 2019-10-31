Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $29,613.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $29,613.00 and approximately $531.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00218377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.01398220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

