John C.K. Iv Milligan Purchases 72,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) insider John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,544,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,152.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John C.K. Iv Milligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 10,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00.

On Monday, August 12th, John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 15,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00.

TXMD opened at $2.68 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $687.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.69.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 470.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,804,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,933 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 87.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

