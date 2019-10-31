John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of JBT traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.79. 102,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,497.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

