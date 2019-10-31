JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 382 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.2% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 48,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 28,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

