JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 10,162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,834,078. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.