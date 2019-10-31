Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€8.50” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.59 ($9.98).

AT1 opened at €7.50 ($8.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.37. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of €7.95 ($9.24). The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

