Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JEF opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

