Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 52.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Fiserv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

FISV stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,314,046.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

