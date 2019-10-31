Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $81.44 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,384. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.