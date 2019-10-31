Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. MKM Partners began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $138.00 price objective on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

