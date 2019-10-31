Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 14,226 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after buying an additional 659,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,756,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,496,000 after purchasing an additional 94,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,513,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,907 shares of company stock valued at $47,086,434. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

