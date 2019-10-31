Janney Capital Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,699,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,572,000 after buying an additional 341,743 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,873,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,195,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,869,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $105.16.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.