James E. Bunn Sells 6,395 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $541,017.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RJF opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.89%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,785,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,599,000 after buying an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,527,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,503,000 after buying an additional 69,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,573,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,828,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,603,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,170,000 after buying an additional 175,088 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

