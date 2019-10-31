James E. Audia Sells 5,212 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Director James E. Audia sold 5,212 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $70,674.72.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). Analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNST. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

