Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jagged Peak Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE JAG opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JAG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Williams Financial Group downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

