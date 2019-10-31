J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.90, 25,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 31,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.