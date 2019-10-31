iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $20,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 3,323,271 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

