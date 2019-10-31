iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Raised by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.04. 1,476,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,409,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $161.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

