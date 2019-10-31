iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 124,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

IWD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.07. 1,760,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

