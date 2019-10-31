iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Increased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 247,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 371,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.